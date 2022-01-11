vaccine incentive

-
Purdue University on Friday announced its first “Old Golden Ticket” recipient, who will receive a year’s free tuition to the university. In May, Purdue…
Earlier this month, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson signed an executive order giving two additional paid days off to city employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine…
The City of Elkhart is making the COVID-19 vaccine available in its departments and offering extra paid time off in an effort to get more city employees…
Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t a fan of the state using monetary incentives to push more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Holcomb’s comments came after Ohio…