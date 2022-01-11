vaccine mandate

-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
The Indiana House scrapped a proposal to raise unemployment insurance taxes as a penalty to employers unwilling to grant vaccine exemptions. But, they...
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
Indiana House Republicans have tied a controversial push to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to language that…
Indiana House Republicans sign on to legislation to effectively ban vaccine mandates from businesses. Indiana reports a single-day total of more than…
Several dozen Hoosiers rallied at the Statehouse Monday – a day lawmakers were supposed to come in for a special session on COVID-19 vaccine…
The Indiana Immunization Coalition said it saw an increase in employers asking for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at job sites earlier this month. It was a…
Republican lawmakers are backing off their plan to return to the Statehouse next week to pass a bill that effectively bars employers from enforcing…
Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday wouldn’t throw his support behind proposed legislation that would effectively stop private businesses from imposing COVID-19…
No county in Indiana adequately meets residents' needs for high-quality child care according to a report published by Early Learning Indiana this year.…