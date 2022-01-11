vaccine passport

-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he does not support public schools requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.His comments come as Indiana University has been under fire…
More than a hundred protestors gathered in front of the Sample Gates Thursday to protest Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.Earlier this month,…
Pressure is building on Indiana University to repeal its requirement that students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccination.The vast majority of…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita thinks an Indiana University policy that asks for proof of COVID-19 vaccination violates a new state law.Rokita…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 49 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,864 confirmed deaths. The…
Hoosier lawmakers passed a ban on COVID-19 vaccine passports in the waning hours of the 2021 legislative session Thursday.The legislation, HB 1405, simply…
Republicans override another Gov. Eric Holcomb veto. A new revenue forecast projects billions more for the new state budget. And the latest anti-abortion…
Indiana House lawmakers debated a ban on so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports Monday.Rep. Brad Barrett (R-Richmond), a retired physician, offered an…