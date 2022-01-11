vaccine requirement

-
Indiana filed a legal argument late Friday night, asking a federal judge to halt federal vaccine requirements in the workplace. The state estimates it…
-
Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing the federal government to halt President Joe Biden’s workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.Rokita, in…
-
The University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to get a free flu shot this fall. In a news release, the university said the requirement will…
-
Pressure is building on Indiana University to repeal its requirement that students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccination.The vast majority of…