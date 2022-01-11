-
VALAPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso is looking for a new team name after deciding to drop the term Crusaders. School officials say the imagery and name…
-
Today Indiana Landmarks announced a number of grants to preserve "meaningful places" in the Hoosier State. Here's a look at some of the grants that will…
-
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso University has laid off 200 employees and has cut the salaries of others to save money during the coronavirus…
-
UPDATE: VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana school bus driver who authorities say allowed children as young as 11 years old drive a bus…