-
The first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was identified Wednesday, a little more than a week after its initial discovery in South…
-
Berrien County is now averaging just under five new cases a day, a big decline from the height of the pandemic. Test positivity rates are also low, at…
-
Despite more than 1.4 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated, the state is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations. That’s because the state is in a…
-
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as long as a virus is circulating from person to person, it’s bound to mutate into new…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan topped 8,400 Saturday, the highest daily total since early December. The health…
-
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a factor in Michigan’s surging COVID-19 cases is fewer people were infected earlier in the pandemic than…