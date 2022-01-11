-
Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox, accused of jumping Vauhxx Booker on July 4, 2020, will complete the restorative justice process aimed at settling the incident…
-
Vauhxx Booker pled not guilty to felony battery and misdemeanor trespass charges stemming from last year’s incident at Lake Monroe during an initial…
-
It’s been nearly a year since Bloomington activist Vauhxx Booker found himself surrounded and pinned against a tree.Last July 4, Booker and a group of…
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A special prosecutor is being sought to handle the cases of two white men charged in an alleged assault on a Black man who says…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is "proud" of the state's Department of Natural Resources amid criticism that the agency's…