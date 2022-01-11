© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

vetos

  • 800px-Michigan_state_capitol.jpg
    Politics & Issues
    MichMash-March 29: Veto
    Republicans in the Michigan Legislature are moving forward on controversial bills that have little chance of being signed into law. Governor Gretchen…