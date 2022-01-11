-
Indiana is seeking more $154 million from individuals and businesses with ties to Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Academy, online public…
The Indiana Board of Education approved accreditation for two new virtual schools at its meeting Wednesday. The schools are the state's first-ever private…
Indiana wants Daleville Community Schools to repay $2.2 million in state funds connected to the inflated student enrollment at two shuttered virtual…
An official report published last month revealed just how much two virtual charter schools falsified student enrollment data to receive millions in state…
Uncertainty over Curtis Hill’s future as attorney general. Calls for greater accountability of virtual charter schools. And a fix to Indiana’s welfare…
Indiana Senate Democrats are calling for greater accountability for virtual charter schools in the wake of allegations that two such schools…
Democrats at the statehouse want legislative leaders to take a closer look at virtual charter schools in Indiana as two scandal-ridden schools prepare to…