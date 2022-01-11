-
Federal courts won’t expand vote-by-mail in Indiana any time soon after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a case on the issue Tuesday.But Hoosier…
Indiana lawmakers want to make a few changes to the state’s vote-by-mail system in the wake of a surge of mail-in ballots during the COVID-19…
A federal judge is forcing Indiana to count all mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, as long as they arrive to county clerks by…
A group of Indiana residents trying to force the state to allow all Hoosier voters to cast mail-in ballots this year have their day in a federal appeals…
Barring a last-minute curveball from the federal courts, Indiana will be one of only four states without expanded vote-by-mail for the 2020 general…
Indiana residents must be registered to vote 29 days before each election. What do you need on Election Day? What do you need to register to vote? Can you…
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill would rather a court eliminate the current vote-by-mail option for Hoosiers aged 65 or older than allow every…
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson insists the state will have a “normal election” this fall and won’t expand mail-in voting amid the COVID-19…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court is being asked to make mail-in ballots available to all Indiana voters for this fall’s election. The appeal…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 79 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 3,003. The state…