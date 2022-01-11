-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine during a White House event aimed at convincing skeptical Americans that…
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled an Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccines as federal officials are expected to soon…
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Vice President Mike Pence, a second term for President Donald Trump would have been a ticket to Republican frontrunner status for…
Vice President Mike Pence has come under fire after video of him delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to a Virginia nursing home caught him…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump’s plan to suspend immigration is distracting from efforts to combat the…