-
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Purdue President Mitch Daniels, and officials with Saab gathered in West Lafayette Wednesday for the grand opening of a new…
-
Confront the Climate Crisis, a group of students from across the state, held a press conference in West Lafayette on Friday with State Senator Ron Alting…
-
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) visited West Lafayette Friday to promote the $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution currently moving through…
-
City officials from Bloomington, Carmel, and West Lafayette — and other Indiana lawmakers — sent a letter to Duke Energy this week urging the utility to…
-
High school students in Indiana are working with a state lawmaker to craft a bill addressing climate change. The group formed out of frustration that…
-
Purdue University and the City of West Lafayette both announced on Friday they will reinstate indoor mask mandates for students, staff, and visitors to…
-
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, along with Greater Lafayette and university healthcare leaders, signed an open letter to Tippecanoe County’s…
-
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Students and staff at Purdue University will be tapped for random coronavirus testing during the fall term. Purdue already is…
-
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University students who oversee a small community farm are raising crops for local food banks to help feed students and…
-
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University has announced that former President Dr. Steven Beering, who expanded and diversified the West Lafayette…