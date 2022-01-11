-
Wetlands are good at trapping a lot of carbon dioxide in a small space. Now that the state is protecting fewer wetlands, it's possible more CO2 will get…
The Hoosier Environmental Council has outlined its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The group will talk about some of those at their…
Residents of Lake Village and environmental groups have won a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers over a large organic dairy in Newton County. A…
Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a controversial bill into law that takes away state protections for many of Indiana’s wetlands.Senate Enrolled Act 389…
More than 100 groups are asking the governor to veto a bill that would remove protections for many of the state’s wetlands. They delivered a letter to…
Republicans override another Gov. Eric Holcomb veto. A new revenue forecast projects billions more for the new state budget. And the latest anti-abortion…
A bill that would get rid of state protections for some wetlands in Indiana narrowly passed the Senate. There’s only one stop before the controversial…
A bill that originally aimed to remove protections for Indiana’s wetlands has undergone some big and somewhat contradictory changes.On Monday, House…
A controversial bill that would dissolve protections for the state’s wetlands passed in the Senate on Monday.The author of the bill, Sen. Chris Garten…
A state Senate bill that would remove protections for Indiana’s wetlands passed out of committee on Monday by a vote of 8-3. Supporters of the bill say…