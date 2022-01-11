wetlands protection

-
Wetlands are good at trapping a lot of carbon dioxide in a small space. Now that the state is protecting fewer wetlands, it's possible more CO2 will get…
-
The Hoosier Environmental Council has outlined its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The group will talk about some of those at their…
-
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a controversial bill into law that takes away state protections for many of Indiana’s wetlands.Senate Enrolled Act 389…