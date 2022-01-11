-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Among the protesters who rallied at the Michigan Capitol against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus lockdown this past spring were…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she will re-authorize the COVID-19 state of emergency in Michigan -- which is set to expire this week, This gives the…
Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr.…
DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has no plans to tell Michigan residents to strictly stay at home to cut the spread of the…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has used Democrats' response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to swivel from…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild state highways and bridges over five years.She calls it a…
Tonight Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the second 'State of the State' address of her tenure as governor. You can listen live online on WVPE…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit the sale of an over-the-counter cough suppressant to minors unless…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — There will be no partial shutdown of state government next week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday, after receiving the last of…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a northern Michigan vape shop is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes,…