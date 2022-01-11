-
A controversial bill that aimed to standardize where wind and solar farms could be located in the state was withdrawn in the state Senate on Tuesday.…
-
Lawmakers may have reached a compromise in a controversial bill regarding where renewable energy projects can be built in Indiana. A new amendment in…
-
Wind farms can generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for Indiana counties. But according to the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy at least 29…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has experienced a surge in wind farm construction during the past decade that's given the state the nation's 12th-highest…