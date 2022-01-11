-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from a Wisconsin jail…
A new national poll finds some high-profile Republicans – including President Trump – struggling against Democratic candidates in Michigan. The respected…
FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — The interim president at Indiana's Franklin College is a longtime administrator who has won more than 500 games as basketball…
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Franklin College in Indiana has fired its president after he was arrested in Wisconsin on suspicion of using a computer to…