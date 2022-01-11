-
Indiana had barely earned its biggest win in NCAA Tournament history when coach Teri Moren emerged from her locker room soaked from head to toe.There…
-
The Notre Dame women's basketball team has been impacted by COVID-19, forcing the postponement of a game on Monday. You can read more below.
-
NEW (Posted Apr. 23 at 1:05pm): The University of Notre Dame officially introduced Niele Ivey as the new head women’s basketball coach today. Ivey played…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over. The Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 today for…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Consider this a sweet repeat for Notre Dame.Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 34 points, Jessica Shepard added 24 points and 14…
-
Notre Dame women’s basketball player Arike Ogunbowale will appear on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.Ogunbowale was named the MVP for the NCAA…