-
As temperatures rise, Indiana lawmakers are calling for Governor Eric Holcomb to review the conditions at a women’s prison and intervene to protect…
-
Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and other members of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board are in Indianapolis for the group’s fourth…
-
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — The state Corrections Department has been hit with a class-action lawsuit on behalf of inmates who say they’ve been overwhelmed by…
-
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says inmates at Michigan's only prison for women suffered severe itching and permanent scarring because…