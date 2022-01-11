-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers won’t say who he is considering to appoint as the first state superintendent of public instruction since…
Indiana's Democratic challenger in the race for governor says the state needs to offer clearer health guidelines for schools to follow as they plan to…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers unveiled a criminal justice reform plan that mandates new training for police, shifts funding to social…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers has selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson to be his running mate as his choice…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 63 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 964. The state announced more…
Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers says it’s too soon for Gov. Eric Holcomb to begin loosening COVID-19 restrictions on Hoosier…
Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers declared "Hoosiers are ready for a change" as the Democrat formally launched a bid to challenge…
Democrats won’t have a competitive primary for governor this year after tech entrepreneur Josh Owens dropped out Wednesday.That leaves former State Health…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Business executive Woody Myers is launching a campaign aimed at unseating Republican Eric Holcomb from the Indiana governor's office…