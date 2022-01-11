work search requirement

-
Starting this week, unemployed Hoosiers will once again need to prove they are searching for work in order to receive jobless benefits. The requirements…
As Hoosiers wait to find out whether the governor will cut off extra federal unemployment benefits, Republican legislative leaders say it’s time to get…
Fran Hunter owns a neighborhood bar and grill called Hunter’s Place on Main Street in Elkhart. She said she’s had a “Now Hiring” sign up for weeks. In…
Indiana will require out-of-work Hoosiers to prove they’re actively searching for work starting June 1, or else lose their unemployment benefits. The rule…