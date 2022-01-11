© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

work zone awareness

  • work_zone_safety.png
    WVPE News
    Work Zone Awareness Week
    This week is national Work Zone Awareness Week, a safety campaign for road workers. Indiana and Michigan officials are hosting events in an effort to make…