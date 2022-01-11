-
Every September opens with Labor Day – a celebration of those who work in America. All this month, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana,…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — At least 50,000 nursing home staff, home health aides and other direct care workers in Michigan will lose a $2 hourly pandemic pay…
With some exceptions, Indiana employers can legally require workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19. But, that probably won’t happen anytime soon due to…
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University plans to reward its faculty and staff with a $750 bonus for their “heroic work” keeping the West Lafayette…
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers lost their jobs and income by no fault of their own due to the pandemic. For many, an extra $600 unemployment benefit…
Indiana employers are losing $1.8 billion a year due to a lack of stable childcare for employees according to the latest report from the state’s Early…
This is part of Essential Voices, a series of interviews with people confronting COVID-19.Nearly half of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have been in long-term…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she likely will extend her stay-at-home order beyond April 30 even if she relaxes restrictions…
Senate Republicans gutted a bill Monday that would have required employers to reasonably accommodate pregnant employees’ needs.The legislation is a…