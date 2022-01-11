-
Hoosier businesses are back to dealing with the issues that were top of mind prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce survey…
The unemployment rate in Indiana continues to creep lower according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It estimates 3.9 percent of…
State leaders discuss Indiana’s talent pipeline, focusing on the future of learning, the future of work and the future of Indiana in a special broadcast…
An Indiana program to keep college graduates in the state will expand its focus to a broad range of work-based learning opportunities as it aims to…
Lawmakers heard a lot of discussion last week about an unemployment program that would reduce employee hours in downturns, but avoid full-time layoffs.…
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is trying to speed up the process for resolving disputes about unemployment eligibility by making…
You never know where Justin will be reporting from. He covers workforce issues for the entire state of Indiana for Indiana Public Broadcasting. We are so…
The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is giving an additional $1.5 million to career and technical education programs. The money is meant to offset the cost of…
Indiana Tech is the state’s first university approved to offer workforce training programs, paid for by the state as part of the Rapid Recovery Plan to…
The Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is getting more than two million dollars to support the state’s Rapid Recovery Plan. It’s intended to help with…