-
The Indiana Immunization Coalition said it saw an increase in employers asking for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at job sites earlier this month. It was a…
-
Republican legislative leaders don’t sound ready to ban Indiana companies from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.But the issue isn’t going to be left…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing state agencies to find a way to legally challenge new federal regulations requiring workplace vaccinations.It would have…
-
Just more than half of eligible Hoosiers 12 and over are fully vaccinated so far. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Wellness Council of Indiana launched a…