The Potawatomi Zoo has announced online that it is planning to bring giraffes to the zoo in the future. (Read more from the Potawatomi Zoo's announcement…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Two tigers at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus. Zoo officials say animal care staff on Feb.…
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Tests confirm two Mexican gray wolf pups at southern Michigan zoo have died of a rare mosquito-borne virus as health officials…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Zoo says the fourth elephant to test positive for a virus that killed two other members of its herd is responding…
BALTIMORE (AP) — A chimpanzee named Alex is the latest new attraction at Baltimore's zoo.In a Tuesday statement, the Maryland Zoo announced that Alex has…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo says an elderly Amur leopard has died from cancer.It said Tuesday the cat named Ussuri died April 23…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say two sea lion sisters have died after 17 years at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.Grits died March 30 while under…
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids says an African lioness known for interacting with visitors has died.The zoo announced…