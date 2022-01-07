Photos: Dramatic scenes from Kazakhstan's massive protests and crackdown

This week, Kazakhstan has seen some of its largest public protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union over 30 years ago — and a deadly crackdown by its authoritarian government in response. The president said Friday he has authorized security forces to shoot to kill.

The protests began in the beginning of the year in a small oil town after a sudden major increase in the price of a type of fuel widely used in vehicles in Kazakhstan. Since then, tens of thousands of people have joined in demonstrations, signaling broader discontent with the Central Asian country's economy and authoritarian rule. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called the demonstrators "terrorists."

Vladimir Tretyakov / AP / AP Riot police march to disperse demonstrators gathering in Almaty, Wednesday.

Protesters have set cars and government buildings on fire. Casualties have mounted, including dozens of protesters and law enforcement. A regional security alliance led by Russia sent troops to the country.

Here are some of the images from the dramatic scenes that unfolded this week.

Valery Sharifulin / TASS via Getty Images / TASS via Getty Images The mayor's office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, one of several government buildings torched by protesters.

Abduaziz Madyarov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on Tuesday, after energy price hikes.

Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters / Reuters A man attacks a police minivan during protests on Tuesday that followed sudden price hikes of liquefied petroleum gas.

Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters / Reuters Kazakh law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest in Almaty on Wednesday.

Yan Blagov / AP / AP Smoke rises from the city hall building during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. Kazakh news site Zakon said many of the demonstrators who converged on the building carried clubs and shields.

Mariya Gordeyeva / Reuters / Reuters Troops at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting on Thursday.

Vladimir Tretyakov / AP / AP A man takes a photo of windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

Vladimir Tretyakov / AP / AP A riot police officer stands ready to stop demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

Vladimir Tretyakov / AP / AP Left: Demonstrators ride a truck during a protest; Right: A demonstrator tries to dismantle a security camera on a pole during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

Vladimir Tretyakov / AP / AP A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Local news reports said police dispersed a demonstration of about 1,000 people and detained protesters Tuesday night in Almaty.

Abduaziz Madyarov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters take part in a rally in Almaty on Wednesday.