Monday Night Special: Relearning how to eat - Part two

This is part two of a three-part series for the Monday Night Special at 9pm on Jan.24.

After years of messaging telling you what to eat, how much to eat and when to eat it, it can be hard to reconnect to your body's natural signals. But the principles of intuitive eating can help.

An extra slice of cake at a birthday party doesn’t have to inspire a guilt-fueled binge. But after years of dieting, it can be hard to turn off the shame switch in our brains. That’s where intuitive eating comes in.

A framework created by dieticians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch , intuitive eating is a method of reconnecting with our bodies’ natural cues and rejecting diet culture’s hold over when and what we eat.

In this episode, host Anita Rao explores the principles of intuitive eating with anti-diet experts. Sandra Aamodt is a neuroscientist and author of Why Diets Make Us Fat: The Unintended Consequences of Our Obsession With Weight Loss (Current, 2016). Vincci Tsui is a registered dietician and certified intuitive eating counselor. Christyna Johnson is a registered dietician and host of the podcast Intuitive Eating for the Culture.

Learn more here.