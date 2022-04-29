© 2022 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
WVPE News
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 15: Michele Thomas, Michael Wolff, Hannah Marks, Los de San Rafael

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 29, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
Photos provided by Michele Thomas, Michael Wolff, Hannah Marks, Los de San Rafael
Left: Michele Thomas Center: Michael Wolff Upper Right: Hannah Marks Lower Right: Los de San Rafael

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's May installment Monday, May 9th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

Tags

WVPE News podcastsDawn BurnsKarl Smithfeatures