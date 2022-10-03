© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday October 8, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week...The Allen Carman Project and their new single "Baby Maybe.” Catch it on J:Cubed ...88.1 FM WVPE. Live stream at www.wvpe.org...your NPR Station

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 3, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
Allen Carman on Bass.png
Allen Carman: Photo Gallery
Allen Carman

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but bringing a modern sound.

Tags
WVPE News Karl SmithJ:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Powerfeaturespodcasts