J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday November 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week features saxophonist Paul Taylor, pushing the boundaries of contemporary jazz.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but bringing a modern sound.