© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday December 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week features Bloomington IN Jazz vocalist Janiece Jaffe.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 5, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
Janiece Jaffee.png
janiecejaffe.com
Janiece Jaffe

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but bringing a modern sound.

Tags
WVPE News Karl SmithfeaturespodcastsJ:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedSmooth JazzCool, Smooth and Hot!