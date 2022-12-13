Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to bus driver shortage

Edwardsburg Public Schools were closed today and not because of the weather. Too many drivers were sick and the school did not have enough buses on the road to pick up the students.

EPS Superintendent Jim Knoll said the shortage is affecting more than just Edwardsburg.

"Bus drivers are in a high demand shortage that has been affecting just about every district I'm aware of," Knoll said.

"So we're short drivers. And when they are caught when they call in sick because they're human, too they get sick."

This type of bus driver shortage is part of a larger trend. Schools nationwide are cutting out bus services to account for the recent shortage.

Because of this trend, there is a demand for drivers for Edwardsburg Public Schools. If interested, visit their website to apply .