Elkhart Salvation Army's annual Christmas Distribution Event helps struggling families

Elkhart Salvation Army is doing its Christmas Distribution Event this week. The annual event takes place over three days at the National Guard Armory.

The need for assistance is greater this year. Families are feeling the effects of higher prices due to inflation.

Elkhart’s Salvation Army’s Court officer, Joshua Hubbard said he's seen a greater need for services this year.

"Across all of our services, more people are needing help. Specifically, new people are needing help that has not needed help before or in a really long time," Hubbard said.

Hubbard said the need is due to a mixture of rising prices and people losing their jobs.

On Monday, staff and volunteers received the donated gifts, toys, and baskets of household and personal hygiene items dropped off by community businesses, church organizations, and individuals.

Wednesday the Salvation Army staff and volunteers distributed gifts, toys, and gift cards to the 55 families that pre-registered.

On the final day on Friday, volunteers and staff will distribute Red Ribbon Baskets with personal hygiene items and gift cards to 294 households that had pre-registered.

