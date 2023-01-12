© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Goshen man pleads guilty, but mentally ill for stabbing death

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST
Samuel Byfield

A Goshen man pled guilty, but mentally ill for the stabbing death of a car dealer during a test drive. 23-year-old Samuel Byfield will be sentenced next month for the death of 73-year-old Wayne Bontrager. It happened in February of 2022 when Bontrager was stabbed multiple times. He died more than three weeks later. Bontrager and Byfield were on a test drive in a vehicle from Bontrager's used car lot. Police say after the stabbing near Goshen, Byfield drove to an area just west of Middlebury where he ran off before being captured.

