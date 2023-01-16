South Bend's "Build the Dream" Center will replace community center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center had one last celebration yesterday on South Bend’s west side before the building is demolished. In its place will be the "Build the Dream" initiative by South Bend Venus Parks & Arts. It's a $20 million project funded by the American Rescue Plan and donations. The new 'Dream Center' is expected to have an indoor track, fitness center and two playing courts. The city hopes to open the doors of the new building in about a year and a half. It’s also looking into additional funds to update nearby parks. The city hopes The Dream Center will help transform the city’s west side and make it a more attractive area for future expansion and development in South Bend.