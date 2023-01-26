Sixteen year old found guilty in the murder of six year old Grace Ross

16-year-old Anthony Hutchens has been found guilty in the murder of 6-year-old Grace Ross in New Carlisle. After a two day bench trial, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford found Hutchens guilty of murder and child molesting.

The court dismissed the felony murder charge due to double jeopardy concerns. Hutchens is scheduled for sentencing on March 31st. During an interrogation, Hutchens claimed a shadowy man forced him to strangle the little girl. It’s expected that Hutchens’ defense team will appeal.