Megabus partners with Miller Transportation in Michiana

South Bend is now the first area in Indiana to have Megabus transportation service.

The inner city bus service will partner with Miller Transportation to connect Michiana with two dozen cities across the Midwest – including Chicago,Detroit and Indianapolis.

Miller Transportation services operate through the subsidiary Hoosier Ride.

As part of their partnership, Megabus’ services will be bringing in customers and ticket sales for Miller transportation.

Megabus’ Vice-President of Commercial, Colin Emberson, hopes this partnership will help make travel more affordable for people in our community and better for the environment.

“Really expand where people can travel and then ultimately make it easy for customers to get on the bus,.” he said. “Which happens to be a really affordable and really green mode of transportation, which we're seeing lots of demand for right now.”

Emberson said the company has gotten several requests to start their services in Indiana.

“It was an area we were really, really eager to get back into and find a good quality partner, like Miller, who was already running the service,” Emberson said.

Emberson wants this service and partnership to help expand their network to feed into bigger metropolitan cities.

Megabus did have services in this area, but was later stalled because of the pandemic.

The bus service offers WiFi, reclining seats, power outlets, overhead and undercarriage storage and onboard restrooms. Pricing varies on the date of travel and how far in advance the ticket is booked.