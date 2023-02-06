© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Defibrillators required at all Indiana school athletic events under Senate legislation

By Brandon Smith
Published February 6, 2023

Every Indiana school would be required to have an automated external defibrillator, or AED, at every athletic event under a bill that cleared a Senate committee Monday.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for high school athletes. Julie West’s son Jake fell victim a decade ago. Julie said her son died on the football field when an AED that could have saved his life was back in the coach’s office.

“Minutes count when someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest and kids are dying because we’re not prepared,” West said.

The legislation, SB 369, would require that coaches, marching band and activity leaders ensure that there’s a defibrillator accessible within three minutes of any athletic activity. And it requires them to have an emergency action plan for what to do if an AED is needed.

Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Paul Neidig supported the bill, but noted it will raise some questions the legislature should answer.

For instance, he pointed out that it will come with a cost to schools to purchase AEDs. He also noted that many schools allow community athletic events in their facilities.

"What's going to be the standard if a Little League in the community uses the facility on a Sunday?" Neidig said.

A similar bill passed the Senate last year but failed to advance in the House.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief.

high schools athletics automated external defibrillator IHSAA
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
