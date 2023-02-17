Elkhart County Sheriff video asking for help to find 12 year old Middlebury girl believed in danger

A new video from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find a missing 12 year old Middlebury girl believed to be in extreme danger. Aleeyah Cockburn has now been missing for a week. She was last seen feeding animals at her family’s home on February 10th. Captain Michael Culp is in the video asking for help from anyone who might have been in the area where Aleeyah disappeared. If you have any information on where Aleeyah might be, contact Elkhart County dispatch at 574-533-4151.