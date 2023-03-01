© 2023 WVPE
Aha! With Alastair
WVPE partners with the South Bend Symphony for a new podcast series, "Aha! with Alastair," featuring South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis. In each episode, Maestro Willis will discuss pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts."When I was younger, several inspiring conductors helped make music come alive for me, music suddenly became more than scales and black and white notes on the page," says Willis, "and since then one of my favorite things to do is return the favor for others, whether in concert, pre-concert talks, or podcasts!"The title refers to Alastair's "aha" moments about music that he wants to share with listeners.

Aha with Alastair: Borodin, Kalhor, and Brahms

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Alastair Willis
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, welcomes you to the Aha with Alastair podcast. For their third concert of this, the Symphony's 90th anniversary season, the world’s foremost kamancheh player, Kayhan Kalhor, plays a piece he composed himself, called Silent City. They also perform Brahms’ gorgeous second symphony, and they open both the concert and this podcast with the overture to Borodin’s epic opera, Prince Igor.

Alastair Willis
South Bend Symphony Orchestra Music Director Alastair Willis discusses pieces the symphony is slated to perform in upcoming concerts.
