Anderson Satellite Garage Faces Opposition

If you have questions about the proposed satellite highway garage in Granger, the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to hear from you. The site is near the intersection of Anderson and Beech roads and has met with plenty of opposition. You can submit questions to the board of commissioners by emailing sjccom@sjcindiana.com. Make sure to put “Anderson Satellite Garage” in the subject line.

Questions need to be submitted by April 15. The county will compile a document that will be available here when it’s ready.