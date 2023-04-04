Emotional testimony helps guide House committee approval of mental health care bill

Legislation to boost mental health care services unanimously cleared a House committee Tuesday amid emotional testimony from Hoosiers.

The bill, SB 1, is meant to help increase access to care through community mental health centers and provide resources for the 9-8-8 crisis response hotline.

Many of those who testified in support said the bill represents hope. Julie Henderson lost her daughter to an overdose years ago.

“I love this bill because it provides opportunities for people like me … to find care before we lose our loved ones,” Henderson said.

Mental Health America of Indiana COO Stephanie Anderson said providing greater access to care helps all of Indiana.

“One in five Hoosiers – one in five – experience mental illness each year," Anderson said. "And quantified – and I’m going to repeat this number over and over again – that is $4.2 billion a year that it costs the state.”

The bill does not have any funding in it; that will be decided in the state budget.

