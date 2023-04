The WVPE Photo of the Week comes from Syracuse, Indiana. Betsy Smalley captured the low-hanging sun looming over the first pier. Fun fact: 111 years ago, Bing Raymond caught a 32-inch sturgeon in Lake Syracuse off the lake's northwest side, near Indian Hill, which is located on the north shore of Syracuse Lake. It was a cemetery for the indigenous people of the area, who interred their departed in trees.