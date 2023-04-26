A well-known Buchanan attorney faces 14 counts of criminal sexual conduct in Berrien County. The Herald Palladium says 54 year old Lanny Fisher’s charges include Criminal Sexual Conduct and Engaging a Person for the Purposes of Prostitution. The allegations involved seven separate victims that were represented or had family represented by Fisher in a criminal matter or were employed by Fisher. The prosecutor’s office confirms that two charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree include a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 15. Fisher was booked into the Berrien County Jail, then posted bond and was released with a GPS tether. One judge already recused herself from hearing anything future in the case, saying she had contact with Fisher while she was a Berrien County assistant prosecutor. Berrien County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jeff Taylor appeared for the people at Fisher’s arraignment and said he and others in the prosecutor’s office would not be recusing themselves.