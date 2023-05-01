South Shore line to temporarily bus passengers between South Bend Airport, Gary

South Shore riders can expect more bussing along the train line over the next few weeks.

Starting next Monday, May 8 and continuing through May 19, the South Shore plans to temporarily bus passengers from the South Bend International Airport to Gary.

The train line says the buses are necessary while improvements are made to the track between Michigan City and South Bend. The new announcement also comes amid long-term busing continues between the Carroll Avenue stop in Michigan City and Gary Metro Center.

Westbound passengers will board buses near the South Shore train platform at the airport and will ride to Gary, where they will transfer to a train for the remainder of their trip. The South Shore's website says the following trains will be cancelled until May 19:

-Westbound trains: 422, 424

-Eastbound: 401, 403, 701 and 703

Buses will run in accordance with the South Shore's published train schedule, but service to the Hudson Lake station will be suspended until after May 19. Bikes are prohibited on the rail line between the South Bend and East Chicago stations.

See the South Shore's website for more details.