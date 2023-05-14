© 2023 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday May 20 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week …keyboardist, composer and producer Brian Culbertson.

Published May 14, 2023
Dance With Me Tonight Single Cover Art
Keyboardist, composer and producer Brian Culbertson

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.

