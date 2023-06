New and expecting moms in Michiana can stop by a free community baby shower on Saturday to receive baby wipes, diapers and bottles. The Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County is helping expecting moms of children ages 0-2. The event will take place Saturday morning, June 3, from 11am-2pm at Pierre Moran Middle School in Elkhart. A raffle will be held for big ticket items like strollers, cribs and mattresses.