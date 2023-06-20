Suspect identified in Berrien County Father's Day shooting

The man charged with the deadly shooting of a woman in her own backyard in Berrien County has been identified.

David Mabry, 60, of Stevensville has been charged with murder and a weapons offense. The charges stem from the Sunday afternoon shooting in Baroda Township. A 57-year-old woman was sitting on her patio when Mabry approached her, pulled a gun from his pocket and shot her.

Officials say the woman’s husband fought with Mabry and got the gun away from him before Mabry drove off. Mabry was later found and arrested. He’s being held in the Berrien County Jail. His bail is set at one million dollars.

