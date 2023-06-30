© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Yard sign side gig turns into busy balloon career for South Bend woman

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Jenn Nyikos, owner of South Bend-based Fun By the Yard, finds herself buried in balloons at the 2022 Big Balloon Build in Vincennes
Provided
/
Jenn Nyikos, owner of South Bend-based Fun By the Yard, finds herself buried in balloons at the 2022 Big Balloon Build in Vincennes.

A South Bend woman will soon use her balloon artistry to help kids who’ve been abused and neglected in Colorado. Next year she’ll lend her talents to Michiana families with children receiving cancer treatment.

Jenn Nyikos never envisioned any of this in 2011 when she launched “Fun By the Yard” as a side gig. Customers would hire her to surprise their loved ones with yard signs, often wishing happy birthday, congratulations or well wishes during illness.

“And then I started having companies say, ‘Hey can you bring balloons?’ and I was like, ‘No, I don’t know anything about balloons,” Nyikos said. “I was asked so many times, I thought I better look into this, and that’s when I discovered there’s a whole balloon world.”

Nyikos began attending annual balloon conventions, where she became a CBA – Certified Balloon Artist.

For the fifth time, the Big Balloon Build, based out of Wales in the U.K., has selected her from hundreds of applicants for this year’s big build, which is at Ames Community College in Greeley, Colorado.

Next year the nonprofit is bringing its annual build to South Bend, thanks to an application from Nyikos. It will occur in April at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart, this time with a carnival theme. Money raised will benefit her chosen recipient, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

Tags
WVPE News balloonsBig Balloon Build
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott